Graves notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to Mexico City.

Graves scored in double figures for a third straight game after logging back-to-back scoreless outings. Across 19 games, he's averaging 6.4 points while shooting just 35.0 percent from the field.