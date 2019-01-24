Marcus Keene: Scores 21 off bench
Keene finished Wednesday's win over the Blue Coats with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Keene didn't get the start, but the point guard did end up scoring a team-high 21 points and nearly saw as many minutes (29) as starter Tarik Phillip. The diminutive guard doesn't typically see a large swath of minutes, but he's raised his season average in points (8.3) and assists (2.2) in recent weeks which would seem to suggest more playing time is on its way.
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...