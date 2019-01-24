Marcus Keene: Scores 21 off bench

Keene finished Wednesday's win over the Blue Coats with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Keene didn't get the start, but the point guard did end up scoring a team-high 21 points and nearly saw as many minutes (29) as starter Tarik Phillip. The diminutive guard doesn't typically see a large swath of minutes, but he's raised his season average in points (8.3) and assists (2.2) in recent weeks which would seem to suggest more playing time is on its way.