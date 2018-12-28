Marcus Keene: Scores 22 despite limited minutes
Keene scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), tallied seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in the win Thursday over South Bay.
Keene easily registered a season-high despite playing just 16 minutes. The 23-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in eight games this season, so it remains to be seen if he'll become more involved in the Hustle's offense after such an explosive outing.
