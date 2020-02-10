Marcus Lee: Absolute beast in win
Lee managed 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, eight blocks, three assists and two steals in Sunday's win over Long Island.
The California product was an absolute beast in the paint for the Skyforce on Sunday, as the center posted a new season-high on the glass while nearly finishing with a triple-double in 43 minutes of action. Lee is currently dropping 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in the G League this year.
