Marcus Lee: Adds 12 in win
Lee had 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's win over the Blue.
Although not nearly as dynamic as most of his outings have been this season, Lee reached double figures offensively for the third straight game while making many others statistical contributions in 30 minutes of action. The former California standout is averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds with the Skyforce.
