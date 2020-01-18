Lee added eight points (4-4 FG, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals during Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.

The forward had another efficient outing offensively, as Lee managed a perfect shooting performance from the floor to total at least eight points for the fourth time in the past five contests. However, Lee was once again terrible at the charity stripe, and over his last seven performances, he's shooting a mere 12.5 percent there.