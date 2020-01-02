Lee added 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday's loss against the Blue.

The center provided a much-needed spark off the bench Tuesday, as Lee managed to reach the 12-point mark while finishing an astonishing plus-20 in 27 minutes of action. In 21 outings in the G League this year, Lee is averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.