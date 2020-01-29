Marcus Lee: Fourth double-double
Lee produced 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's loss at Agua Caliente.
It was Lee's third straight outing posting double figures offensively, as the center also tallied a team-high off the glass Tuesday to secure his fourth double-double of the season. With Sioux Falls this year, the California product is dropping 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...