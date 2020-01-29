Lee produced 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's loss at Agua Caliente.

It was Lee's third straight outing posting double figures offensively, as the center also tallied a team-high off the glass Tuesday to secure his fourth double-double of the season. With Sioux Falls this year, the California product is dropping 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.