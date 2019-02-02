Lee (knee) tallied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal Friday in the 136-133 loss to the Legends.

Lee has played in five games with the Skyforce after missing most of the season rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. Friday's performance was by far his best outing of the season, and it appears as if the forward is expected to be included more in the rotation as the 2018-19 campaign continues to wind on.