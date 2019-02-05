Lee scored eight points (4-6 FG) and put up 16 rebounds, one steal and two blocked shots in Sioux Falls' 130-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday.

Lee was a rebounding machine on Sunday, picking up three offensive rebounds and 13 defensive rebounds, but didn't do much else on the court. Lee averages 9.3 points per game and has totaled near 20 minutes per contest since returning from offseason knee surgery, so if Sunday's playing time is any indication, expect the big man to continue to see a significant run in the starting rotation.