Marcus Lee: Superb off bench
Lee totaled 12 points (6-7 FG), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
Lee was superb in 15 minutes of action off the bench, as the center managed a near perfect shooting performance while racking up seven rebounds. Over 11 G League games played, the California product is averaging 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.
