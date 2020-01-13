Marcus Lee: Third double-double
Lee tallied 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and one steal during Saturday's win at Capital City.
Lee was a tremendous factor in the paint for the Skyforce on Saturday, as the center dominated on the glass by pulling in a team-high while posting double figures offensively to mark a double-double. It was Lee's third double-double of the year and after Saturday's outing, the California product is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
