Marcus Marshall: Drafted by the Blue Coats
Marshall was the selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Delaware Blue Coats.
Marshall heads to Delaware after college stops at Missouri State and Nevada, followed by one year overseas with the Westport Malaysia Dragons. As a Dragon, Marshall averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 boards and 5.6 assists, but struggled with his shot, shooting only 31% from the field.
