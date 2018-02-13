Thornton will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 25 year old William & Mary product has been a standout scorer for the Canton Charge this season, averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 boards, 2.9 assists, and 3.5 made threes per game over 36 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.