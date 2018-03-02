Williams totaled 32 points (13-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight assists and six rebounds during Tuesday's 132-125 win over Northern Arizona.

The first-year guard from Connecticut marked a new career high Tuesday, going over the 30-point mark for the first time as well. In 10 of his last 12 games, Williams has scored in double figures and has increased his scoring average to 9.7 points per game. The 32-year-old veteran is also contributing 6.7 assists for the Bighorns this season.