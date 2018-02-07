Williams accounted for 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and one rebound during Tuesday's win over Texas.

The former Connecticut guard exploded for a season high in points Tuesday, coming in a game where the Bighorns put up 155. Williams has picked up his scoring slack during his last four games, but prior to that, he has been greatly inconsistent in putting up double-digit scoring outputs. He is only averaging 8.8 points per game this season.