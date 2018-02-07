Marcus Williams: Picks up offensive slack
Williams accounted for 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and one rebound during Tuesday's win over Texas.
The former Connecticut guard exploded for a season high in points Tuesday, coming in a game where the Bighorns put up 155. Williams has picked up his scoring slack during his last four games, but prior to that, he has been greatly inconsistent in putting up double-digit scoring outputs. He is only averaging 8.8 points per game this season.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...