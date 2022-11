Zegarowski did score any points or take a shot in Friday's 115-93 win in Sioux Falls.

Zegarowski was traded by Long Island to Windy City on Monday and made his debut with the team Friday. The 24-year-old had only appeared in two contests for Long Island before the trade but spent last season with the team, producing 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.4 minutes per game while making just 34.4 percent of his shot attempts.