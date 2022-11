Zegarowski (foot) recorded six points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes Friday against the College Park Skyhawks.

Zegarowki's 2021-22 campaign was cut short due to right plantar fasciitis, but he has since returned to health and was back in action for the season opener. He appeared in eight games for the Long Island Nets last year, averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 27.5 minutes.