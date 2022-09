Zegarowski (foot) signed a contract with the Nets but was subsequently waived by the team Saturday.

According to Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com, the Nets waived Zegarowski to re-acquire his G League rights, so he'll presumably be back with the Long Island Nets for the 2022-23 season. In 21 appearances with Long Island last season, Zegarowski averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.