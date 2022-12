Shayok collected 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes Tuesday against Ontario.

Shayok had a tough night from beyond the arc, and he's now 0-for-7 from deep over his last two matchups. He did manage to score in double figures despite his struggled, and he's put up double digits in four straight appearances. Shayok is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 18 games this season.