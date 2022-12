Shayok recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes Thursday against Greensboro.

Shayok turned in a productive performance across the board, and he's now collected two or more steals in three straight contests. He's also been a force on the glass, averaging 8.0 rebounds over his last five matchups.