Shayok amassed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Shayok turned in a solid night on the offensive end with 13 points, but it was more impressive to watch him distribute the basketball. This marks his first double-digit assist total through nine regular-season appearances.