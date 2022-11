Shayok collected 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes Friday night against the Westchester Knicks.

Shayok put up monster numbers across the board despite struggling to hone in his shot. He should continue to see plenty of playing time with Maine if he can replicate this type of performance on a consistent basis.