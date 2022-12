Shayok totaled 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Shayok turned in an impressive night from the field, scoring 12 of his 21 points from deep while also shooting the basketball with efficiency from inside the arc. Not only did he finish the night second in scoring for Maine, but he also showcased his skills as a passer and on the glass.