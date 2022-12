Shayok tallied 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 26 minutes Friday against Rio Grande Valley.

Shayok turned in a solid performance, shooting 75.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the field. He also helped out across the board, proving his value on the glass and as a passer.