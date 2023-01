Shayok registered 31 points (9-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.

Shayok turned in a stellar shooting line and ended up scoring 15 of his 31 points from beyond the arc. He led his team in scoring but struggled to take care of the basketball, as he finished with seven turnovers.