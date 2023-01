Shayok collected 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes Sunday against Grand Rapids.

Shayok turned in an efficient shooting line, and he stayed perfect from the charity stripe in the regular season. He's knocked down an impressive 18 straight free-throw attempts, and he's also put up 17 or more points in six straight matchups.