Shayok collected eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Shayok struggled to a 27.3 percent shooting night but made up for it with his contributions elsewhere. He continues to showcase his skills across the board, scoring in double figures in seven of his first 11 contests of the season while also making his presence known on the boards.