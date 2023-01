Shayok totaled 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 37 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.

Shayok struggled to hone his shot in from the field, but he still managed to finish in double figures. He also finished second on the team with eight rebounds and second in assists behind JD Davison.