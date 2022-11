Shayok finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes Sunday against the Westchester Knicks.

Shayok was locked in from the field, especially from beyond the arc. He scored 15 of his 20 points from downtown and also managed to stuff the stat sheet. However, it's worth noting that Shayok ended the contest tied for the team lead in turnovers with five.