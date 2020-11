Shayok was waived by the 76ers on Friday, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Shayok, a rookie last season, appeared in just four games for the 76ers, totaling 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes. He likely won't draw significant interest from other teams and certainly won't have fantasy relevance. in 2020-21.