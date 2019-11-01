Mario Chalmers: Heading to Greece
Chalmers agreed to a deal with AEK Athens of Greece on Friday, Sportando.com reports.
Chalmers signed with Virtus Bologna of Italy in March and will now make his way to Greece. The 33-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season with Memphis.
