Mario Chalmers: Heads to Italy
Chalmers agreed to a deal with Virtus Bologna of Italy on Friday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.
The 32-year-old will take his playing career oversees after being unable to attract any NBA teams in the 2018-19 season. A return to the NBA at some point in the future is not out of the question, however.
