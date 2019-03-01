Mario Chalmers: Heads to Italy

Chalmers agreed to a deal with Virtus Bologna of Italy on Friday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.

The 32-year-old will take his playing career oversees after being unable to attract any NBA teams in the 2018-19 season. A return to the NBA at some point in the future is not out of the question, however.

More News
Our Latest Stories