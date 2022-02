Beauchamp totaled 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Beauchamp was efficient from the field en route to his sixth 20-plus point outing of the campaign. The 20-year-old continues to be one of the brightest spots for the Ignite this season and should garner plenty of attention ahead of the upcoming NBA Draft.