Mark Ogden: Generates limited production

Ogden tallied two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes in Saturday's G League loss against Iowa.

Ogden has played a limited role for the Skyhawks this season, but Saturday's 17 minutes marked his third-highest total of the season. The 25-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.