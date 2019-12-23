Mark Ogden: Generates limited production
Ogden tallied two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 17 minutes in Saturday's G League loss against Iowa.
Ogden has played a limited role for the Skyhawks this season, but Saturday's 17 minutes marked his third-highest total of the season. The 25-year-old is averaging just 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...