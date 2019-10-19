Mark Ogden: Let go by Atlanta
Ogden was released by the Hawks on Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Ogden joined the Hawks for camp but did not see action in the preseason. He may end up finding a home in the G League.
