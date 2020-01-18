Play

Mark Ogden: Minimal production Friday

Ogden had two points (1-1 FG) and four rebounds in Friday's G League loss to Capital City.

Ogden has played a small role for the Skyhawks over the past several games, recording just 14 points over the past four games. The 25-year-old is averaging just 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

