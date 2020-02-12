Mark Ogden: Out with back spasms
Ogden (back) didn't play in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Ogden saw limited minutes in Sunday's win against Lakeland, and his injury designation could help explain his minimal usage. The exact severity of the injury is unclear, but the 25-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Feb. 20 against Maine.
