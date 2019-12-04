Mark Ogden: Plays small role Tuesday

Ogden recorded four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and one block over three minutes in Tuesday's G League win against the Swarm.

Three players returned to the Skyhawks on Tuesday after being recalled by the Hawks, which played a role in Ogden seeing a season-low three minutes. The 25-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, but it's unlikely he would see a massive increase in minutes unless several players would get called up to the parent club again.