Mark Ogden: Productive off bench
Ogden totaled 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes in Monday's win against the Mad Ants.
Ogden saw limited action off the bench Monday, but his 72.7 field-goal percentage allowed him to be a key contributor in the offense. He has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 13.7 minutes over the first four games of the season.
