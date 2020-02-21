Play

Mark Ogden: Returns with limited usage

Ogden (back) had zero points and one rebound over four minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Maine.

Ogden missed the Skyhawks' final game prior to the All-Star break with back spasms, but he was able to return after missing just one game. The 25-year-old wasn't able to generate much production in his first game back, but it's encouraging to see him ready to return to the court.

Our Latest Stories