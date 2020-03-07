Mark Ogden: Scores 21 off bench
Ogden had 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Ogden came off the bench Friday, but he managed to capitalize on his opportunities as he recorded a season-high 21 points as a result of his 69.2 percent field goal conversion rate. The 25-year-old has been unable to find a consistent role for the Skyhawks this year, but he was able to serve as one of their top contributors Friday.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.