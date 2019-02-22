Crawford piled on 17 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists in the win Wednesday over Salt Lake City.

The rebounding totals likely won't continue, but Crawford has routinely been a scoring presence off the bench, averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 35 games with the Hustle this season. Even with the scoring prowess of Tyler Harvey, Crawford has continues to fulfill a niche within the Hustle's offense.