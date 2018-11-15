Crawford scored 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in the win over Windy City on Wednesday.

Crawford also registered three steals as the Hustle combined to swipe 14 passes. The turnover-heavy game certainly allowed for a plethora of easy shots, helping Crawford finish over 50 percent from the field, but it was the forward's ability to contribute in every facet of the game that helping him finish with a plus/minus of 15.