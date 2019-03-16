Crawford posted 30 points (10-15 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in the 119-101 win over the Blue.

Crawford didn't start, but still wound up easily leading the team in points scored, setting a season-high in the process. The guard has become more of a threat in the past couple of weeks, boosting his season average to 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.