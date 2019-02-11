Markieff Morris: Cleared to play

Morris (neck) has been cleared to play, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Morris has been out since Dec. 28 due to a neck injury, but he's been given clearance to play after visiting with a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday. The veteran forward is still a free agent after getting let go by the Pelicans earlier in the month, but he shouldn't out of work much longer now that he's able to play. Prior to getting hurt, Morris was averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes.