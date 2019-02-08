Markieff Morris: Let go by New Orleans
Morris (neck) was released by the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Morris was traded to the Pelicans on Wednesday in exchange for Wesley Johnson, but he's been sidelined because of a neck injury since the end of December. He's expected to seek a second opinion on the issue in the near future, although a timetable for his return to health remains unclear. It's possible that the injury will hold him out for the remainder of the season, especially after hitting the open market.
More News
-
Pelicans' Markieff Morris: Will seek second opinion•
-
Pelicans' Markieff Morris: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out for at least six weeks•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Visiting specialist Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will see specialist•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Out again Saturday•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...