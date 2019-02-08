Markieff Morris: Let go by New Orleans

Morris (neck) was released by the Pelicans on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris was traded to the Pelicans on Wednesday in exchange for Wesley Johnson, but he's been sidelined because of a neck injury since the end of December. He's expected to seek a second opinion on the issue in the near future, although a timetable for his return to health remains unclear. It's possible that the injury will hold him out for the remainder of the season, especially after hitting the open market.