Markieff Morris: Reaches buyout with Detroit
Morris agreed to a buyout with the Pistons on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The veteran forward didn't play as a coach's decision during Thursday's loss to Bucks, so the move appears to have been in the works over the All-Star break. Morris missed five games at the start of February with a hip injury but returned for the final two games before the break. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 44 games for the Pistons this season. Morris figures to garner significant interest from playoff contenders still looking for a bench piece after the passage of the trade deadline, with the Lakers and the Raptors being the early favorites as landing spots, per Charania.
More News
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Gets 21 minutes in return•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Cleared for Monday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Probable for Monday's contest•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: To remain out Friday•
-
Pistons' Markieff Morris: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...