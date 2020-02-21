Markieff Morris: Reaches buyout with Detroit

Morris agreed to a buyout with the Pistons on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward didn't play as a coach's decision during Thursday's loss to Bucks, so the move appears to have been in the works over the All-Star break. Morris missed five games at the start of February with a hip injury but returned for the final two games before the break. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 44 games for the Pistons this season. Morris figures to garner significant interest from playoff contenders still looking for a bench piece after the passage of the trade deadline, with the Lakers and the Raptors being the early favorites as landing spots, per Charania.