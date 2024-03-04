The Raptors waived Nowell on Monday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
The Raptors needed to part ways with Nowell to make room for Mouhamadou Gueye. Nowell made just a single appearance for the Raptors this season and played four minutes.
