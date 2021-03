Bolden posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocks and one assist over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 103-97 loss to the Blue Coats.

Bolden was a key contributor for the Charge once again Wednesday, and he fell just short of picking up a double-double. He led the team in rebounds and blocks during the narrow loss and should continue to see significant run in the G League.